Daniel Cormier explains why Colby Covington should fight Ian Machado Garry

Colby Covington unleashed another round of trash-talking targeting Ian Machado Garry and his wife. Covington enlisted the ‘3 stipulations’ under which he would be ready to fight Ian Machado Garry next. The conditions were irrelevant, which made MMA experts and fans wonder if Covington would blow away such a crucial fight for some frivolous stipulations.

Daniel Cormier is amongst the many people who are eagerly waiting to see Colby Covington vs Ian Machado Garry. Daniel Cormier has seen Colby Covington’s trash-talking and now wants to see him backing it up by showing up for a fight.

Daniel Cormier on Colby Covington vs Ian Machado Garry

In a recent YouTube video, Daniel Cormier shared his thoughts on Colby Covington vs Ian Machado Garry and explained why it should happen soon. “Colby has to fight him,” Cormier said, as quoted by mmafighting.com.

“The one thing about Colby Covington, and granted, I’m a guy that gets along with Covington. I like Colby Covington. I think that Colby Covington is playing a role, and it annoys a lot of people, but I like Colby.

The one thing about Colby was, for all the things he said and for all the annoyance, the way that he messed with people, he always showed up to fight anybody. There was never a matchup that he said no to. I think we’re at a point now with this Ian Garry thing, where he has to fight him”.

Daniel Cormier on Colby Covington trash-talking about Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards

”With all the insults, with all the things he’s said, personally, professionally, now you gotta go and fight him because that’s what he’s always done, When he spoke about Kamaru Usman in weird ways or disrespectful ways, he fought Kamaru Usman.

When he talked about Leon Edwards, he fought Leon Edwards. When he talked about anybody, he fought them if that was an option. He’s got to step on that battlefield, and he’s got to show that he’s willing to stand behind his words. I think that’s where we’re at right now in this Colby Covington-Ian Garry deal”.