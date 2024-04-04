Robert Whittaker on Dricus Du Plessis vs Israel Adesanya: “Hurts me”

The new UFC middleweight champion, Dricus Du Plessis, will soon make his first title defense; he is expected to show up against Israel Adesanya. Du Plessis recently hinted at a showdown at UFC 305, which is scheduled to take place on 18th August at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

The top contender, Robert Whittaker, is eagerly waiting for a title shot opportunity; his recent win against Paulo Costa significantly boosted the chances and secured him a fight with Khamzat Chimaev. Whittaker vs Chimaev is a title eliminator; the winner will end up facing the middleweight champion.

Looks like Dricus Du Plessis is gearing up for a fight in Australia pic.twitter.com/cIBHlQqISz — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) April 2, 2024

Robert Whittaker believes Israel Adesanya will have dominating moments against Dricus Du Plessis, yet he can also foresee the match going against him if Du Plessis captures or pressurizes him with his awkward fighting style.

Robert Whittaker on Israel Adesanya vs Dricus Du Plessis

Recently, on the MMArcade Podcast, Robert Whittaker shared his thoughts on Dricus Du Plessis vs Israel Adesanya. “Adesanya fighting for a title again hurts me,” Whittaker said, as quoted by mmafighting.com.

“But I understand. Dricus asked for it. He’s the champ, [he] gets what he wants. Adesanya is a draw. It seems like the fight that was going to happen, in my opinion. It’s an interesting fight, I can see Adesanya just piecing him up for five rounds.

But in saying that, Dricus is tough as nails, and he’s awkward. I can also see Dricus just getting in there and making it awkward, and, I don’t know, taking him out of his rhythm. We saw when Adesanya fought Strickland, Strickland pushing that pace and moving into his space changed the rhythm of the fight.

Adesanya didn’t adapt to that very well. I think if Dricus does the same, he might have the same sort of success”.