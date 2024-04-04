Who is the real King of Africa?: Israel Adesanya vs Dricus De Plessis at UFC 305?

UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker is eagerly awaiting the opportunity to face one of the biggest names in the history of the 84kg division. Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev have scheduled a fight in the sixth month to fight for the status of the next challenger in the middleweight division.

On the other hand, Sean Strickland won't get an instant rematch against Dricus Du Plessis, which leaves room for potential fights to be considered. Dricus Du Plessis recently became the middleweight champion after defeating Sean Strickland.

He was expected to fight Whittaker, but instead, Adesanya emerged as the challenger. Tensions between Dricus and Adesanya increased after Dricus stated that Adesanya did not really represent Africa, leading to a potential fight between the two.

The middleweight division has not been more exciting for a long time with so many interesting names, and the champions change almost every match for the belt.

Adesanya, who is proud of his African roots, was deeply hurt by comments that he was not a legitimate representative of Africa, prompting the idea of a fight with current champion Dricus De Plesis.

Although the original plan was for the fight to take place in South Africa, it is increasingly likely that the fight will take place in Perth, Australia, at the UFC 305 event in the eighth month. Dricus expressed his pleasure to fight in Adesanya's territory (Australia), trying to draw fan and media attention to himself as the King of Africa as he represents South Africa in the UFC.

Adesanya, on the other hand, has shown no aversion to fighting in Africa, but the UFC has yet to confirm a debut on African soil. Adesanya, on the other hand, was born in Nigeria, but at the age of 10 he moved to New Zealand with his parents.

However, he constantly promotes Africa and is characterized by a tattoo of the African continent on his chest. However, he represents both Nigeria and New Zealand and therefore Du Plessis has branded himself as the king of Africa.

"It seems as if someone wants another beating in Australia. I'm in favor. I wouldn't want a match against the king of Africa on his home ground either. The demonstrations are working well for you again," said Dricus. Adesanya is very proud of his African blood and these comments took a heavy toll on him, and the whole story created an excellent basis for arranging this match.

Strickland did spoil the plans for everyone who wanted this fight, but now there is a good opportunity for Adesanya and Dricus to settle their differences inside the cage. A fight between Adesanya and Dricus in Perth would definitely attract the attention of fans and media, even though Adesanya was champion several times and lost the belt considering the situation he was in at the time he deserved another chance.

They made a great introduction to the match and given their name calling and rivalry, this is expected to be one of the biggest middleweight fights in years. Marketing-wise, this fight brings incredible opportunities for the UFC, especially if it takes place in Du Plessis' territory, which would be a historic moment for the UFC and combat sports in Africa, but this is still only speculation as there is no official confirmation yet.

UFC 305 is scheduled for August 18, and this could be the fight that will define the night and will certainly be the main event of Adesanya vs.

Du Plessis.. When you look at the history of the UFC's middleweight division, it's rare that two fighters with such strange connections as Adesanya and Du Plessis meet. Adesanya has already established himself as one of the most dominant fighters in the division, while Du Plessis is a relatively new champion who quickly won the hearts of many fans with his impressive performances.

The middleweight division needs the return of its biggest star, Israel Adesanya, and the marketing prelude to this match is excellent, the UFC once again proved why it is the best. Apart from the main fight between Adesanya and Du Plessis, some other exciting fights are expected in other categories.

The UFC, as a global phenomenon, has the opportunity to become a platform for promoting African talents and stories, and the UFC in Africa and the signing of several fighters representing African countries would be a great success.

Africa as a continent has a huge potential for progress in combat sports and there are many proven fighters of African roots in the UFC.