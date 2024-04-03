Robert Whittaker on fighting Khamzat Chimaev: “I’m going to earn this win”

Robert Whittaker has one more opportunity to right his wrongs; he is one exceptional performance away from getting a chance to reclaim his middleweight belt. Whittaker realizes that the test ahead is far from easy; he will be facing Khamzat Chimaev on 22nd June at UFC Saudi Arabia.

A title eliminator. It’s scheduled for a 5 round main event. Robert Whittaker was successful in identifying Khamzat Chimaev’s key strength: wrestling/grappling dominance. Chimaev is an explosive striker and grappler; Whittaker has seen Chimaev forcing his opponents into a grappling contest.

Robert Whittaker needs to battle-proof his ground game and expect the unexpected.

Robert Whittaker on Khamzat Chimaev

In a recent interview with Demetrius Johnson, Robert Whittker shared his thoughts on fighting Khamzat Chimaev.

“I think impressed is the wrong word,” Whittaker said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “I think he’s a good fighter, and I think he’s got a great headspace for the craft, and he knows what he does well, and he goes out there with undoubted confidence in what he can do.

And that makes a very dangerous recipe. I’d like to think that I’m going to go in there with a speed advantage and a striking advantage, one of his greatest strengths is the fact that he can force the wrestling on people.

I’m really looking forward to this fight. I think it’s going be a hard fight. I want to take that same mentality into this fight, and look to take him to war, and just earn this win. I’m going to earn this win,

Robert Whittaker on why he’s excited to fight Khamzat Chimaev

“You put the fact that it’s against Chimaev, who’s got a lot of hype, he’s going to bring a lot of eyes, He is the boogeyman in the division at the moment – nobody wants to fight him.

No one wants to have a go with him. So I get to have that run at him, which will be fun. I think they’re the fights that excite me, because they’re the tests. They’re the type of fights I get a lot of honor and pride out of”.