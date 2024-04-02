Deiveson Figueiredo confident of outplaying Cody Garbrandt: “Respect me more”

Deiveson Figueiredo will make his featherweight debut against Cody Garbrandt at the historic UFC 300 event. Cody Garbrandt has a massive opportunity here to shine and progress in the competitive divison, a win is all he needs to seamlessly propel further.

However, Deiveson Figueiredo is confident of securing a win, he thinks Cody Garbrandt is not mentally tough and that drawback will cost him the match. Deiveson Figueiredo wants to end this match in knockout fashion and grab everyone’s attention so he can get one step closer towards fighting for the prestigious featherweight belt.

Deiveson Figueiredo on fighting Cody Garbrandt

Recently on MMA Fighting’s Trocação Franca podcast , Deiveson Figueiredo shared his thoughts on fighting Cody Garbrandt “We see he’s mentally fragile,” Figueiredo said, as quoted by mmafighting.com.

“He doesn’t have a good head. We see he hasn’t come back after having a few losses, right? Every athlete fears getting touched, many fighters like the in-fight but crumble when a hand lands. You have to be a badass, you need a strong mind to come back again.

I think I’ll affect his mind by touching him, and he’s going to respect me more”.

Deiveson Figueiredo wants a knockout win

“I really want the knockout in this fight, this fight could lead me to a title, so I want to impress.

It’s going to be an incredible fight. Cody moves a lot and gives his all in the first round, and I have that same aggressive style. It’s going to be an intense fight. Cody is an excellent athlete, and we’re both former champions,I feel healthy in this division, and I was able to show that in my first fight [against Font].

He didn’t feel healthy at the time [at flyweight], and now we’re going to fight. I’m going to his division, where he feels better, and we’ll put on a great fight. I’m sure fans will love this fight”.