Ian Machado Garry wants to retire Colby Covington: “That’s my goal”

The heated virtual conversations between Ian Machado Garry and Colby Covington could soon translate into a professional match. Machado Garry wants to climb the ladder to the top and gain a position of authority; by fighting Colby Covington, he will get one step closer to getting a title shot.

Machado Garry’s sole motive is to end Colby Covington’s career for all the chaos he’s created. Covington made many targeted comments about Machado Garry’s wife. The only feasible way to settle the heat is a welterweight clash.

Ian Machado Garry on fighting Colby Covington

In a recent interview, Ian Machado Garry shared his thoughts on fighting Colby Covington and explained how he looks forward to retiring him. “Look, if Colby wants to fight in his back garden tomorrow, I will fly to Miami and fight him in his back garden,” Garry said, as quoted by mmafighting.com.

“I don’t care when it is. I just want him as the opponent. I want him to be a man and step into the octagon and face his fears. Face the man who he’s talked a lot of * about, and watch what happens when you get in there.

God will be good. He will give me Colby Covington whenever, wherever I want him, and he will say, ‘Ian, have fun.’”

Ian Machado Garry explains why he wants to fight Colby Covington

“I want to fight him because of the following he has, the respect on his name as one of the better fighters in this division and has been for a long time, I want to fight him because of all the that he has talked about me and my family, and I’m going to make sure that he regrets every word he’s said..

I’m too elite. I’m too fast. I’m too technically brilliant. He just doesn’t stand a chance. I don’t think the guy deserves any respect in the world, to be honest with you. The he talks ... I’ll step into that octagon, and I’ll retire him.

That’s my goal. My whole goal to when I fight Colby Covington is that he never puts on MMA gloves ever again”.