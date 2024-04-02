Renato Moicano confident of McGregor’s return: “He could get the knockout”

The rising UFC lightweight contender Renato Moicano is thrilled to see Conor McGregor making a return. Moicano is leaning in favor of McGregor as he can foresee a possible knockout win. McGregor is expected to show up in June against Michael Chandler.

Conor McGregor looks forward to sticking around for a long time. He aims to fight Nate Diaz for the trilogy and also wants vengeance against Dustin Poirier.

Renato Moicano on Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler

Recently on The MMA Hour, Renato Moicano shared his thoughts on Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler and Sean O’Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili.

“I like McGregor in the fight,” Moicano said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “I could be wrong, right? McGregor, [for a] long time he didn’t fight, we have the leg injury and stuff. But at the same time, I think Chandler is the opponent to make McGregor shine, right? Because I don’t think he’s going to take McGregor down, just because he doesn’t shoot for wrestling.

He’s a wrestler, but we don’t see him [use it]. We see him brawling. And because he’s so short and McGregor was so precise, I think he could get the knockout against Chandler”.

Renato Moicano on Sean O’Malley vs Michael Chandler

“I don’t think he beats Merab, stylistically [it’s a bad fight for O’Malley], right? We never know.

He got [past] Aljamain Sterling — Aljamain Sterling is a good grappler, a tall fighter for 135, he is heavy. But at the same time, the pressure that Merab has [is dangerous for O’Malley]. So respect to him. And the thing that got me more [respect for O’Malley], that I think it’s amazing by Sean O’Malley, is the way he strikes.

Very [good] flow. So he can definitely beat everybody in the 135 [division], but Merab is a tough fight for him. If I would have to bet, I would bet on Merab, for sure”.