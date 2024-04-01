Chris Weidman reflects on the controversial win against Bruno Silva: "don’t drop"

Chris Weidman is finally back on the winning page! A few years back, he snapped his leg into half, made a comeback last year, and ate more injuries, yet he decided to show up again. His persistence paid off with a "knockout win", which was overturned by a unanimous decision because Chris Weidman accidentally poked Bruno Silva in the eye.

Fans and MMA experts are against this decision because they felt Chris Weidman should have been disqualified for poking Bruno Silva again and again. Bruno Silva is demanding an immediate rematch, but he’s not satisfied with the decision.

He blames the eye pokes for falling on the canvas.

Chris Weidman on retirement

During the post-fight press conference, Chris Weidman shared his thoughts on poking Bruno Silva and spoke about retirement. “I still think I have a lot of potential, and I’ve had a lot of adversity and I still think I have it,” Weidman said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com.

“So, until I don’t think I have it anymore, I’m here. This is fun. I still have my brains. I still got my looks. Until one of those starts going, I’m here, man. This is too much fun, and I think I was meant to do this.

I’ve been doing this for a really long time”.

Chris Weidman on accidentally poking Bruno Silva

“I’ll never question a guy if he’s saying he got poked in the eye, but you can’t just drop every time you feel something is touching your eyeball, He poked me in the eye one time and I stood there and took it.

Unless the ref is going to say something, I don’t drop. I come from a wrestling background, and it’s a similar thing, you can’t look for the referee to help you. Sometimes they’re going to be against you, and you always have to be ready to defend yourself at all times.

He dropped again. I don’t know if he was looking for a way out, but you can’t just turn your back and fall to the ground every time your eye feels poked”.