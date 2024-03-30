Georges St-Pierre on fighting Khabib Nurmagomedov: “Khabib could have beat me”

The iconic clash between Georges St-Pierre and Khabib Nurmagmoedov was a match demanded by millions of fans worldwide, but to their lifelong disappointment, it will remain to be nothing but a demand. In hypothetical terms, Georges St-Pierre tried breaking down the outcome of a fight with Khabib.

Based on his analysis, he could see himself winning and losing against Khabib. St-Pierre recognizes the wrestling/grappling dominance Khabib possesses and considers it to be one of Khabib’s most dangerous attributes.

George St-Pierre on fighting Khabib Nurmagomedov

Recently on the Pound 4 Pound Podcast, George St-Pierre tried predicting the outcome of a fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“I think Khabib could have beat me, I’m not saying I could have beat Khabib all the time,” St-Pierre said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “I was confident enough to take that fight that I was thinking that if I take that fight I’m going to beat him that day at that particular place, that doesn’t mean I will beat him all the time.

But I was confident, maybe I’m wrong. I think I would have beat him because if he would have come to put pressure on me, I would have put him down. I would have had the confidence to try to go for it”.

George St-Pierre on Khabib’s strength

"Khabib, he’s got a very good overhand right, He’s very good at measuring distance and at creating a dilemma in the mind of his opponent between a takedown and an overhand right.

He’s very, very good, he’s at his most dangerous when he puts you with your back against the fence because he’s a master at chain wrestling. My style is different. My style is more in the middle. I’m very good at using fakes and creating distraction to get at your legs.

I’m more that dynamic guy, I call it proactive and reactive takedowns from the center. But Khabib is better when he’s got his opponent, his back against the fence".