Renato Moicano responds to Paddy Pimblett’s call out: ‘I’m all about the money”

Paddy Pimblett has been on a steady rise ever since he joined the UFC and is now a few exceptional performances away from locking a spot in the top 15 lightweight rankings. Paddy Pimblett called out the 13th-ranked Renato Moicano; a win against him is all Paddy needs to enter the competitive rankings table.

Renato Moicano is set to fight Jalin Turner at the historic UFC 300; he has agreed to fight Paddy Pimblett next if the fight makes sense from the ‘money’ angle. Moicano believes Paddy Pimblett is not as good of a fighter as he appears to be.

He can foresee claiming an easy win against Paddy Pimblett.

Renato Moicano on fighting Paddy Pimblett

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Renato Moicano reacted to Paddy Pimblett’s call out. “Every time that somebody good has a fight, he calls them out,” Moicano said, as quoted by mmafighting.com.

“He knows that fight is not happening now. I don’t want to focus too much on Paddy Pimblett, but I will beat Jalin Turner and then we will see. We will see if he’s going to fight me or what he’s going to do.

Let’s see. Only time will tell. I think he’s a regular fight, in my opinion. He’s not good, he’s OK, He knows how to fight. He could get better. He’s still young. He could get better. But don’t get me wrong, he’s not an elite UFC level fighter.

He’s not. That’s why he’s not in the top 15".

Renato Moicano explains why he’s ready to fight Paddy Pimblett

“This is only about hype and popularity, maybe he can get his spot. That’s not up to me, that’s up to the UFC.

After I beat Jalin Turner, if they offer me good money, or even do a co-main event in the London pay-per-view or something like that, let’s see how it goes. I’m all about the money. If they offer me good money to fight Paddy Pimblett, why not? He’s a free paycheck”.