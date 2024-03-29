UFC Saudi Arabia: Robert Whittaker vs Khamzat Chimaev officially announced

One of the most thrilling middleweight clashes of the year has been announced! Robert Whittaker will be facing Khamzat Chimaev on 22nd June at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. According to Robert Whitaker, this is no regular bout; the winner will directly get a title shot.

It's scheduled for 5 rounds. Robert Whittaker's experience, coupled with Khamzat Chimaev’s explosiveness, makes this an interesting matchup. A crucial decider for both fighters, only one will get to seal their spot as the next middleweight title challenger.

Robert Whittaker on fighting Khamzat Chimaev

Recently on The MMArcade podcast, Robert Whittaker shared his thoughts on fighting Khamzat Chimaev next.

“It’s going to be a contender fight, five-round main event,” Whittaker said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “I do understand the task at hand. It’s going to be hard. I’m going to be grinding my ass off this camp.

I’m looking forward to it. It’s a good thing, after last fight I didn’t have any injuries. The body is good. They offered me the fight. I fought four or five weeks ago at this point, I’m ready. Just give me another one.

I’m in a great headspace to take another hard fight. I’m looking forward to it. Every hard fight pushes my skills to the next level, and this gets me in line to get the belt back. That’s the goal, isn’t it?”.

Robert Whittaker on Khamzat Chimaev’s strengths

“I understand he’s a hard fighter, he likes to grapple a lot. He uses his reach and range to good effectiveness. He’s got knockout power. But honestly, he likes to play the villain against his opponents, but he’s an honorable fighter.

We’re going to get in there and have an honest fight. We’re both going to leave it in there. He’s not a quitter, I’m not a quitter. So I’m looking forward to really making history in Saudi Arabia”.