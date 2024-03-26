Sean O’Malley confirms Merab Dvalishvili is next: “Your wish is granted”

© Megan Briggs / Getty Images

The UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley is ready to defend his belt against Merab Dvalishvili next. The fight hasn’t been officially announced but Sean O’Malley verbally confirmed that Merab is next. Fans have been pleading to see this match for a very long time; fortunately for them, they may soon get to witness it.

Merab Dvalishvili is currently on an unbelievable 10-match winning streak; his striking and grappling skills are applaud-worthy, he may turn out to be the toughest test in Sean O’Malley's career. The fight could take place in the second half of the year.

Sean O’Malley has been heavily criticized for avoiding this match up. This announcement should silence all the naysayers. Perhaps if Sean O’Malley secures a significant win against Merab Dvalishvili, he can fulfil his urge to fight the UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria.

Sean O’Malley on fighting Merab Dvalishvili

Recently on The Timbo Sugar Podcast, Sean O’Malley announced that he will be fighting Merab Dvalishvili. “Merab’s next,” O’Malley said, as quoted by mmafighting.com.

“Merab is next. Your wish is granted. A lot of people said I’m ducking him — I just really am not ducking that little dude, I like the fight for me. There’s multiple ways to win. I’m excited about the fight now, finally.

I was never ducking him, I was just never excited to fight him. He’s just such a, I don’t know — now, is it the right time? Like the ‘Chito’ rematch, the time will come where it’s the right time to fight certain people.

Merab’s next, and be careful what you wish for, buddy".

Sean O’Malley on how he will prepare for Merab Dvalishvili

“I’m not even going to shadowbox, I’m going to ‘shadowwrestle,’”