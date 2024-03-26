HFC MMA: Tyron Woodley and Luke Rockhold to head the HFC teams

© toyla_sulyanov/Instagram

The former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley was recently present at the UFC Gym in Dubai Silicon Oasis. Alongside him was the former UFC Strikeforce middleweight champion Luke Rockhold. They will be representing and leading different teams for the HFC Fight Show Reality .The CEO of Hard Core Media, Tolya Sulyanov, made the news official.

More details about the HFC’s upcoming fights shall soon be disclosed publicly.

Tyron Woodley and Luke Rockhold were training with HFC fighters; the teams were divided into a blue team and a red team. After an intense training session, fighters had face-off sessions coupled with speeches and announcements.

Hard Fighting Championship

For those of you who don’t know about HFC, it is an MMA platform similar to One Championship, PFL and UFC that allows fighters to showcase their talent and skills. Most of the HFC events are scheduled to take place in Russia, but it won’t be surprising to see them expand and host events in different countries.

An upcoming HFC show will soon be hosted in the UAE. The organization is progressively gaining more publicity owing to the viral reels and videos uploaded on different social media platforms.

I met Tyron Woodley and Luke Rockhold

As a journalist/news editor of this platform, I had the privilege of seeing them live, and I took the liberty of capturing a few pictures.

Both fighters were extremely humble. These fighters have pushed me to do more in life. I have watched most of Tyron Woodley’s fights, and I am a huge fan of his explosive fighting style. Here’s my picture with Tyron Woodley:

© Aryan Lakhani

I recently watched Luke Rockhold’s fight with Mike Perry at BKFC, and I was truly amazed to see how he absorbed the nasty blows and showed so much toughness inside the ring.

Even though he lost the match, my respect for him significantly increased. I hope nothing but the best for Tyron Woodley and Luke Rockhold in their future endeavours with HFC MMA.