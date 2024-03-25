Dustin Poirier isn’t pleased to see Benoit Saint-Denis talking about staph infection

© Megan Briggs / Getty Images

Benoit Saint-Denis has been very vocal about the pre-fight battles with injuries and infections. Dustin Poirier believes Saint-Denis shouldn’t talk so much about it, especially after he faced a loss. Apparently Benoit-Saint Denis was unwell during the fight week and was prescribed antibiotics that he consumed in spite of the fight.

Because of the medications and infection Saint-Denis claimed that he couldn’t give his all in the match. Dustin Poirier is not happy with Saint-Denis making excuses; he wants him to know that he, too, has entered fights with staph infection but never said anything about it or used it as an excuse.

Dustin Poirier’s second-round knockout win has gotten him one step closer to claiming a title fight. Islam Makhachev called out Dustin Poirier, the chances are high for that to be the next UFC lightweight title fight.

Dustin Poirier on Benoit Saint-Denis’ infection

In a recent interview with Mackenzie Salmon from USA TODAY Sports’, Dustin Poirier shared his thoughts on Benoit Saint-Denis’ infection. “You say those type of things like ‘I had an infection, I was battling something,’ you say that when you win, you don’t say that when you lose,” Poirier said as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com.

“I’ve gone into so many fights with staph infection, with fractured foot, with lacerated bicep, staph infection in my ear – all kinds of stuff. That’s fighting. We’re on the mats every day. Everybody has something going on going into fights, but you can’t say that when you lose.

You’ve got to hush it up”. It will be interesting to see who Benoit Saint-Denis ends up fighting next, he had many dominating moments against Dustin Poirier, which indicates how he can turn out to be a huge threat to other contenders in the lightweight division.