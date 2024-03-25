Rose Namajunas reveals who she wants to fight next: “Either one of those girls”

© Mike Stobe / Getty Images

Rose Namajunas is finally back on the winning page; she claimed a dominating unanimous decision win against Amanda Ribas and is now aiming to fight for the prestigious UFC women’s flyweight belt. Namajunas realizes that she may not get an immediate title fight, so she’s ready to fight anyone who will allow her to achieve the milestone.

However, Rose Namajunas has 2 names in her mind for her next fight. The names are Maycee Barber & Manon Fiorot.

Rose Namajunas on her next fight

During the post-fight press conference, Rose Namajunas shared her thoughts on getting a title shot and explained why she wants either Maycee barber or Manon Fiorot next.

“I’ll be watching that Manon and Erin Blanchfield (fight),” Namajunas said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “I wanted to fight either one of those for this fight, but I lost to Manon, so if I can get a rematch with her if she wins, or even Maycee (Barber), I know she looked incredible, as well.

(I’ll fight) either one of those girls.

Rose Namajunas talks about the title fight and reflects on her performance

"I was happy to instead of being the champ and just jumping straight into a superfight – champ vs.

champ – I do think it’s kind of cool to just work your way up and do it that way, I think becoming a champ this way would be way more impressive. But at the same time, if they want to give me (a title shot), I’ll take it.

I felt actually pretty good, there are some things to work on. I think that I wasn’t as quick or as snappy as I wanted to be, but my arms are a little bigger and I also could feel my strength was great. I know everybody thinks that I’m small or weak, so it’s good to get better at the grappling aspect of things”.