Tim Welch believes Merab Dvalishvili could win against Sean O’Malley: “It’s so scary”

© Alex Goodlett / Getty Images Sport

Sean O’Malley is expected to fight Merab Dvalishvili next; most people believe that Dvalishvili could turn out to be the toughest test in Sean O’Malley’s career, including his own coach, Tim Welch. Sean O’Malley showed more interest in fighting Ilia Topuria next, but Dana White didn’t seem to be convinced with that matchup.

But it is a fight that could take place in the near future. Sean O’Malley and Tim Welch recognize how dangerous Merab Dvalishvili can turn out to be. Dvalishvili is on a terrific 10-match winning streak. In no time, the world will find out if he can extend it to 11 and dethrone Sean O’Malley’s hard-earnt position.

Tim Welch on Sean O’Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili

Recently on The MMA Hour, Tim Welch shared his thoughts on Merab Dvalishvili and explained why he thinks Merab Dvalishvili is dangerous. “I just feel like there’s a good chance he’s next,” Welch said, as quoted by mmafighting.com.

“Who else would there be? Cory Sandhagen? Probably a little too soon for Ilia Topuria. But it’s going to be up to the UFC, but there’s probably the highest chance that it’s going to be Merab next. I think it’s fair.

We’ve got to get through this guy. He’s earned it, 10-fight win streak. Don’t want to make him keep fighting. Yeah, I think it’s fair”.

Tim Welch on Merab Dvalishvili’s cardio

“Merab is just an animal, Anyone who’s on a 10-fight win streak too, they have a certain sense of confidence to them, which is scary in itself, and his cardio is freakishly [good].

It’s so scary. His five-round cardio is so scary, but I know also he’s never faced anybody like Sean and it’s going to be a big cage, and I’m really excited. There’s definitely ways for us to win.

There’s ways for us to lose the fight, too. If we show up not on that night — Sean shows up every time, but Merab is a problem. He really is. But there’s ways for us to win”.