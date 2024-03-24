Mohammad Mokaev predicts Alexandre Pantoja vs Steve Erceg: “He’s a bully fighter”

© Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Alexandre Pantoja is set to have his first title defense against Steve Erceg on 4th May at UFC 301. Fans and MMA experts are still having a difficult time comprehending how Steve Erceg got a title shot this early in his career.

It was meant to be a clash between Mohammad Mokaev and Brandon Rovyal; one of them was expected to be the next title challenger. Mohammad Mokaev was disappointed to see Steve Erceg getting the opportunity as he believes Erceg is unworthy of it.

Mokaev can foresee Alexandre Pantoja claiming a comprehensive win against Steve Erceg. Mohammad Mokaev could face Brandon Rovyal next for a title eliminator. Both fighters are hungry to capture the flyweight belt.

Mohammad Mokaev on Alexandre Pantoja vs Steve Erceg

In a recent interview with TNT Sports, Mohammad Mokaev explained why he thinks Steve Erceg will lose against Alexandre Pantoja.

“I think Pantoja will win,” Mokaev said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “I think Erceg is still green, still not as experienced to fight Pantoja. Pantoja is very, very experienced. He’s a dog in this game.

He’s a bully fighter. He comes, tries to finish you from early seconds, and then when he cannot finish you, he breaks. That’s the key I’ve learned from watching Pantoja, I’ve trained with him, and I know I have the keys to beat him".

Mohammad Mokaev on Steve Erceg’s weak areas

"Erceg has really good boxing, but ground game is not there, especially he just fought, he’s not a wrestler, he doesn’t have the condition to work for five rounds.

Every great striker once they get taken down, they cannot strike second and third round the same as they can in the first round”.