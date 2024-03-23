Ian Machado Garry declines Michael Page’s offer to fight: “I’m not interested”

© Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The UFC debutant Michael Page started his journey in the UFC with a comprehensive win against Kevin Holland. Michael Page called out Ian Machado Garry for his second fight, but Machado Garry isn’t interested in entertaining that fight because Michael Page is below him in the top 15 welterweight rankings table.

Machado Garry would only consider fighting Michael Page if he was higher than him in the rankings table. As for now, Machado Garry is going back and forth with Colby Covington and is looking forward to a fight with a prominent fighter from the division.

Ian Machado Garry is a few steps away from getting a title shot. 2-3 significant wins is all he needs to achieve this milestone. Michael Page could get a fight with anyone from the top 10, it will be interesting to see who he ends up fighting next.

Ian Machado Garry on fighting Michael Page

In a recent interview with SkySports, Ian Machado Garry explained why he’s not interested in fighting Michael Page next. “No – his number is not higher than mine,” Garry said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com.

“I want to be the best in the world, and unless your number is higher than mine, I’m not interested. I’m glad he punched the mouth off Kevin Holland – that guy talks a lot of smack, as well, that just proves he’s not good enough to be in the top 10.

I’ll admit that I said I don’t think he beats him, but he surprised me. Well done. Kevin Holland looked terrible”.

Ian Machado Garry reveals on what condition he will fight Michael Page

“Unless he passes me in the division somehow and his number is higher than mine, (I have) zero interest”.