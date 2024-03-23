Michael Chandler confirms his fight with Conor McGregor: “It’s happening this summer”

© Mike Kirschbaum/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Conor McGregor recently announced that he will finally return this summer, and now his opponent, Michael Chandler, has also indicated a green light. An official date has been decided but not publicly disclosed. As far as the weight division is concerned, Michael Chandler believes it will either happen at welterweight or middleweight.

Conor McGregor aims to fight Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz in the near future. McGregor understands how momentum coupled with consistency will play a crucial role in getting him back to where he was. McGregor wants this fight to be a 3-rounder and progressively compete for 5 rounds after he’s done with a few matches.

Michael Chandler on fighting Conor McGregor

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Michael Chandler confidently announced that the fight with Conor McGregor will take place in the summer. “I’ve got the official announcement,” Chandler said, as quoted by mmafighting.com.

“It’s happening this summer. I can’t tell you the actual date, but it’s happening this summer, yes. Me vs. Conor. Obviously, this has been a year in the making. We did The Ultimate Fighter, he’s been off obviously doing the Road House movie and all his other aspirations and accolades outside of the cage, so here we are, this summer, I’m ready.

The official status is we have an agreement, We are fighting this summer. We’ll let the court of public opinion speculate on what the date is, but it’s definitely this summer. We’re giving you a window that we’re going to be fighting in.

Michael Chandler on the weight class

“Don’t we love to just keep it all up in the air, right? We’re talking ‘85, we’re talking ‘70, it doesn’t seem to be that we’re talking ‘55, but ‘85 or ‘70 and obviously I’ve been vocal.

It’s funny the whole ‘any guy, any time, any place, any weight,’ that’s the kind of guy I am and I’ve kept that same energy and that same sentiment and people misconstrue it as, ‘OK, you’ll just fight guy whenever. You want the red panty night so much.’ It’s like, no, it doesn’t matter”.