Alexandre Pantoja is ready to fight Sean O’Malley at bantamweight

The UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja will be defending his belt against Steve Erceg. Pantoja already has a name for his second title defense: Sean O’Malley. Alexandre Pantoja likes the idea of making a jump to the bantamweight division, but only against Sean O’Malley!

It will be fascinating to see if Sean O’Malley is equally interested in making this fight happen; he seemed to be inclined to fight Ilia Topuria at featherweight. Since Topuria didn’t show much interest, Sean O’Malley will most likely end up fighting Merab Dvalishvili next.

Alexandre Pantoja on fighting Sean O’Malley

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Alexandre Pantoja shared his thoughts on fighting Sean O’Malley at bantamweight. “I can fight at 135, definitely,” Pantoja said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com.

“But everybody knows I’m small. I’m not too big, you know. I’m really a flyweight guy, and I’m just thinking about going to the bantamweight to fight with O’Malley. That’s a good history I have with him”.

Alexandre Pantoja only open to fighting Sean O’Malley not Umar Nurmagomedov

“He looked perfect, how ‘Chito’ keeps fighting at that pace, that’s crazy, you know. The knees O’Malley throwing at ‘Chito,’ ‘Chito’ is very tough guy, brother.

He’s tough. He wants to fight, but he don’t find the range with O’Malley. I find his reach when I trained with O’Malley. It’s not a big problem for me. …Maybe after the second title defense I’m very open for that opportunity, but just for O’Malley.

I don’t want to go through the bantamweight and fight with some Umar Nurmagomedov”. Mohammad Mokaev was disappointed to see Steve Erceg receiving the title fight opportunity instead of him. Mokaev believes in himself and can foresee getting a title shot in the near future.