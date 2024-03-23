Robert Whittaker hopes to fight Sean Strickland next: “Call me out you bum”

© Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland is pleading for a rematch against Dricus Du Plessis, but the odds seem to be against him as Israel Adesanya could be the next title challenger. Robert Whittaker is equally hungry for a title shot; he can see a way that will allow him to reclaim his long-lost middleweight belt.

Whittaker wants Sean Strickland next; he believes a win against him could get him back into the title shot consideration. Robert Whittaker recently claimed a comprehensive win against Paulo Costa; the victory is bound to open new doors of opportunity.

It will be interesting to see if the UFC can match him up against Sean Strickland.

Robert Whittaker on fighting Sean Strickland

In a recent interview with MMArcade Podcast, Robert Whittaker shared his thoughts on fighting Sean Strickland next.

“I don’t know, mate – me,” Whittaker said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “Call me out you bum. I can see them making that Izzy fight because of the bad blood between them, because of South Africa and that whole story arc.

I can’t really see the UFC getting behind Strickland again. I don’t think they loved him as a champ to begin with, so I don’t think they’re really gunning for that rematch. I don’t know. I’m kind of hoping Dricus gets Izzy in a sense, just so that I can fight Strickland”.

Sean Strickland thinks the UFC is silencing him because he’s demanding a rematch with Dricus Du Plessis. However, Dricus Du Plessis wants to defend his belt against Israel Adesanya at UFC Africa. Adesanya has agreed to fight Dricus Du Plessis next, but for some reason, Du Plessis is claiming that Adesanya is not reciprocating with a fight offer. The middleweight division needs a consistent champion.