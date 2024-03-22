Dustin Poirier ready to fight Islam Makhachev: “I hope he’s next”

© Chris Gardner/Getty Images

Dustin Poirier’s spectacular performance against Benoit Saint-Denis has captured the attention of the UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, who is now ready to defend his belt against him in June. Poirier is not very pleased to hear Makhachev say that he’s undeserving of a title fight.

Dustin Poirier defended himself by stating how he’s been around in the fight game for a much longer time. Poirier fought against Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira for the prestigious UFC lightweight belt, but to his disappointment, he lost on the both occasions in a similar fashion.

It will be interesting to see if Dustin Poirier can rewrite history and become the new UFC lightweight champion of the world.

Dustin Poirier on fighting Islam Makhachev next

In a recent interview, Dustin Poirier reacted to Islam Makhachev’s call out.

“That’s on him,” Poirier said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “I’ve done more in the sport of mixed martial arts than he has. I’ve been around a long time. I was doing this before it was cool, and I’m still here.

Still here doing it at the highest level. I can beat anybody in the world, and I hope he’s next. One hundred percent that’s what I want, if I could pick a fight, the title fight – that’s my choice. That’s what I want”.

Dustin Poirier explains why he wants the title fight next

“It’s the only thing left for me to do, I’ve done everything else in the sport of mixed martial arts. I’ve created business – multiple businesses.

I’ve headlined so many cards. I’ve been 30 times in the UFC octagon. My family is set. I’ve done everything I’ve set out to do but capture the title, and that’s the only thing left for me to do, and that’s what I want”.