Sean Strickland believes the UFC is trying to silence him: “I deserve that rematch”

© Carmen Mandato / Getty Images Sport

The former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland is in the hunt for a rematch against Dricus Du Plessis. Initially, Strickland admitted that Dricus Du Plessis won the match fair & square, but in no time, Sean Strickland flipped his perspective and raised his voice, saying that it was he who won the match.

Dricus Du Plessis won the match via split decision. Sean Strickland is pleading for a rematch, but apparently, he’s claiming that the UFC is silencing him.

Sean Strickland on fighting Dricus Du Plessis for a rematch

In a recent interview with The Schmo, Sean Strickland shared his thoughts on fighting Dricus Du Plessis again and explained how the UFC is trying to silence his voice.

“I don’t really talk to UFC much,” Strickland said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “All the UFC [does is] tells me to shut up. But let me tell you something about the UFC. I deserve that rematch, and if they don’t give me that rematch, they’re just not one of us.

If they don’t give me that rematch, understand it’s for one reason and one reason alone: they want me to shut the * up. We all know what will happen, we’ll find out.

Sean Strickland on open speech

“[UFC CEO] Dana [White] is the definition of free speech, he supports it to such a degree.

But UFC is financed by — you got Bud Light, all these massive corporations that even though Dana might be like, ‘Hey, I let Sean say what he wants,’ there’s a lot of very wealthy people telling him to shut me up.

And not just shut me up, shut you guys up. Because everything I say is things you say. Everything I say is what UFC fans say. So when they reprimand me, understand they reprimand you guys”.