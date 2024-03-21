Michael Page wants to fight Ian Machado Garry next: “Maybe you could stop me”

© Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Michael Page had a fantastic UFC debut against Kevin Holland; he was successful in capturing new fans from all around the world. Fans and MMA experts found his recent performance entertaining and are looking forward to his future matches.

Interestingly, Michael Page has a name for his next fight: Ian Machado Garry. Many people have suggested this match up because of the fighters position in the competitive UFC welterweight rankings. Ian Machado Garry is currently going back and forth with Colby Covington.

If, for any reason, that fight fails to materialize, Michael Page vs Ian Machado Garry would be the better next alternative.

Michael Page on fighting Ian Machado Garry

Recently on The MMA Hour, Michael Page shared his thoughts on fighting Ian Machado Garry.

“Just looking at the rankings, I think one that makes the most sense would be Ian [Machado] Garry,” Page said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “Considering he thought I wasn’t going to get past Kevin.

... There was an interview he did, I’m not sure on what, they asked him his views on me, he was like, ‘Who is he fighting? Oh he’s not going to beat Kevin. No way he gets past Kevin.’ Very dismissive. Which is fine.

People ask me about my views, everyone is entitle to their opinion. There’s no need to be angry about it, but now I’ve gotten past and maybe you could stop me?”.

Michael Page ready to fight Ian Machado Garry in UK

“In the U.K.

as well, it’s perfect. That would be a lot of noise there, and I think it’s a good fight. I think he’s ranked seventh, seven is my lucky number. He’s a great fighter, again, no need to be negative towards anybody.

He’s sparked a lot of emotional reactions from a lot of people, from his personality, his performances, he’s doing good. But I definitely believe I can beat him, so why not?”.