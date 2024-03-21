Conor McGregor breaks silence on his return: “This summer, the Mac is back”

© Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Conor McGregor has good news for all his fans and followers worldwide; he confirmed that he will be ready to show up in the summer. A few months back, he announced that he would be fighting on 29th June against Michael Chandler.

The chances are high for people to witness McGregor’s much-awaited return on the same date as disclosed before. Interestingly, Conor McGregor isn’t interested in competing for 5 rounds; he wants to fight Michael Chandler for a 3-round match.

In the announcement video, McGregor cheekily suggested that he would fight Michael Chandler at 185 pounds (middleweight), but for now, the weight class isn’t confirmed.

Conor McGregor on his return

Recently on The MMA Hour, Conor McGregor shed some light on his much-awaited return.

“The call has been made and we’re a go,” McGregor said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “This means this summer, the Mac is back. So with I’m happy with my time I’ve got in the lead-up to it, I’m happy with where I’m at, and everything just works out in God’s name.

And I’m ecstatic where I’m at. I’ve got great news the other day”.

Conor McGregor explains why he wants a 3-round match

“Now I’m sparring and fighting and I feel good and sharp, but I’m going to have to get my in-league sharpness, and that’s going to have to come through the things.

So the weight has no been discussed. I know I had that little buzz — I haven’t discussed the weight. And then rounds, maybe I might say them, ‘Look, I’m just going three rounds, lads, for this one, and I want to just wet my beak.’ Because I’ll do three three rounds really nicely now.

And rather than pushing through to get to five — it’s just, I feel if I push right now to walk toward five full fitness rounds, I feel like the first three rounds wouldn’t be as sharp as I could get them.

So I’d rather sharpen the blade of three, and go in nice and sharp and fresh, get the feel, get the fight”.