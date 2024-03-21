Cory Sandhagen prefers having a 5-round match against Umar Nurmagomedov

© Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The much-awaited bantamweight clash between Cory Sandhagen and Umar Nurmagomedov could soon be a done deal as both fighters have agreed to fight each other next. However, Cory Sandhagen isn’t interested in fighting in the Middle East and would prefer competing in a 5-round match.

Sandhagen’s conditions may delay this fight again as Umar Nurmagomedov will most likely return on 22nd June for UFC Saudi Arabia.

Cory Sandhagen on having a 5-rounds match

In a recent interview with Fanatics View, Cory Sandhagen shared his thoughts on fighting Umar Nurmagoemdov for a 5 rounds match and explained why he prefers fighting outside the Middle East.

“That’s what I asked for,” Sandhagen said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “I feel like I’m a five-round fighter. I do better in five-round fights. The pace that I feel I could be able to push in a three rounder, especially after doing five rounds for the last two or three years of my life, would be maybe enjoyable.

I think it would be cool to push the pace that high. If this is a three rounder, I feel like camp is going to be a lot easier. It’s not really going to be, but maybe the level of physical getting beat up is going to be less because I don’t need to do seven, eight rounds when I’m sparring if I’m doing a three-round fight.

Cory Sandhagen explains why he doesn’t want to fight Umar Nurmagomedov in the Middle East

“I don’t know that I should have to go to the other side of the world to fight. I’m giving him a shot. That’s what it feels like.

I am the guy giving him the platform to show that he deserves to fight for the belt next, and, no, I don’t really love the idea of going halfway across the world so that he can have an advantage”.