Mohammad Mokaev on Steve Erceg getting a title shot: “They cannot deny my destiny”

The 7th ranked UFC flyweight contender Mohammad Mokaev is as shocked as the fans are upon hearing about the next title challenger, Steve Erceg. Fans and MMA experts were under the impression of seeing either Brandon Rovyal or Mohammad Mokaev facing Alexandre Pantoja next, but to everyone’s surprise, the matchmakers gave the 10th ranked Steve Erceg a golden opportunity.

Alexandre Pantoja vs Steve Erceg will take place at UFC 301 on 4th May. Mohammad Mokaev isn’t pleased to hear about the fight announcement as he was hoping to be the next title challenger. In a recent interview, Mohammad Mokaev highlighted how he has more finishes than the number of fights Steve Erceg has had in his UFC career.

Mohammad Mokaev reacts to Alexandre Pantoja vs Steve Erceg

In a recent interview with TalksSport, Mohammad Mokaev explained why he’s disappointed to see Steve Erceg getting a title shot. “They gave the opportunity to ranked No.

10, Steve Erceg, who has only three fights in the UFC,” Mokaev said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “I have more finishes in the UFC than he has fights in the UFC. I don’t know why they’ve done this, but what me and my team decided, I’m fighting everybody in this division.

They can delay, but they cannot deny my destiny. They told me before the fight, if you finish Alex Perez, you’re fighting for the belt, I didn’t finish Alex Perez. I didn’t feel well in the morning of the fight.

I know casual fans don’t care how you feel. They will say, ‘Excuses,’ but it’s not just me, 95 percent of the fighters don’t feel well in the training camps. Not going into fights 100 percent, it was me that fight.