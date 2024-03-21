Sean O'Malley's coach believes Merab Dvalishvili deserves the title shot

© Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley absolutely outplayed Marlon Vera and successfully defended his belt. Apart from defending the prestigious bantamweight belt, he got vengeance for his first-ever career defeat faced against Marlon Vera.

After claiming the classy win, Sean O'Malley had two names in mind for his next fight: Ilia Topuria and Merab Dvalishvili. However, he seemed to be more interested in facing Ilia Topuria next but is also ready to fight Merab Dvalishvili.

Sean O'Malley: I felt gross kneeing Chito Vera in the face pic.twitter.com/alXPAeYyyG — Best MMA Moments (@XcellentMMA) March 13, 2024

Some argue if Dvalishvili deserves a title shot, Sean O'Malley's coach, Tim Welch, believes he does.

Tim Welch justified his statement by focusing on Merab's 10-fight winning streak and his overall fighting performance.

Tim Welch on Merab Dvalishvili getting a title fight

Recently on The MightyCast podcast, Tim Welch shared his thoughts on Merab Dvalishvili and explained why he deserves to fight Sean O'Malley next.

"Both the fights are just so scary," Welch said as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. "Fight Ilia, you make a mistake with Ilia, you're going to lay there flat on your back unconscious. Merab, it's like he's five rounds. He's going to come in there, and he's not going to be afraid to try to cover the distance and shoot like we said.

I think they're both just such huge problems, but I think Merab. I think Merab deserves it. He's won 10 fights in a row, 10 fights in a row in the UFC. Getting ready for a problem like that will be fun, and if we can knock him flat and turn his nose sideways, that'll feel good."

Tim Welch on Merab Dvalishvili's mindset

"I think Merab's the type to have the balls to just say, '* it, go, I'm going no matter what, I don't care,' He probably will get cracked hard coming in.

We'll see if he can wear it, but he is that type to just say, '* it' and go."