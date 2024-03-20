Jack Della Maddalena wants Shavkat Rakhmonov next: “I think I finish him”

© Amy Kaplan/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jack Della Maddalena recently secured a terrific 3rd round knockout win against Gilbert Burns. The victory has opened new doors of opportunity in his career. Interestingly, Jack Della Maddalena wants to face Shavkat Rakhmonov next.

Both of them are undefeated in the UFC and are a few steps away from getting a title shot.

Jack Della Maddalena vs Shavkat Rakhmonov could be a potential title eliminator. Maddelena wants to fight Rakhmonov in August – it is up to UFC to bring this potential fight into reality. As for now, Belal Muhammad could most likely get the next title shot.

The welterweight champion Leon Edwards is ready for a showdown. He was apparently offered 3 different fights for UFC 300, but for unknown reasons, none of them could click.

Jack Della Maddalena on fighting Shavkat Rakhmonov

In a recent interview with ESPN, Jack Della Maddalena called out Shavkat Rakhmonov.

“I think I finish him,” Della Maddalena said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “I think I go in there and shock the world. A lot of people count me out, but I reckon I could spark him and then get the title shot”.

Shavkat Rakhmonov reacts to the call out

I respect your courage and confidence Jack, but you will face the same fate as my previous opponents — Shavkat “Nomad” Rakhmonov (@Rakhmonov1994) March 10, 2024

“I respect your courage and confidence Jack, but you will face the same fate as my previous opponents”.

Jack Della Maddalena on Shavkat Rakhmonov’s response

“Great, he’s perfect, I feel like he’s like a James Bond villain, so I’m happy to be James Bond, and I thought that was the perfect response from him.

I don’t know how this thing works, but I think it’s on. I’ve seen that he wanted to fight early August, he’s carrying an injury, I’m carrying an injury, I reckon I’m good to go early August, so August sometime. Mid-August, maybe down this side of the world. Who knows?”