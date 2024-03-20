Dricus Du Plessis wants Israel Adesanya to fulfil his commitment to fight him

© Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Dricus Du Plessis's first title defence has been delayed a little because he's still not fully recovered from the injuries he faced against Sean Strickland. Du Plessis wants to defend his belt against Israel Adesanya and is hoping for Adesanya to fulfil his commitment to show up.

Dricus Du Plessis will most probably show up in the second half of 2024, as most of the UFC events are currently booked. Sean Strickland is demanding a rematch; if, for any reason, Israel Adesanya does not show up, it would be fair to assume that Sean Strickland will replace his position.

Dricus Du Plessis on fighting Israel Adesanya

Recently on The Hustlers Corner podcast, Dricus Du Plessis explained how he looks forward to fighting anyone. However, he hopes for Israel Adesanya to show up next. "So you claim you want to drag my carcass around in South Africa, as you said," Du Plessis said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. "So be a man of your word, and let's do it.

We are trying, We are talking, definitely. That's what the people want to see, and that's what I want to do. I want to fight the best guys. This is an entertaining sport. Who do I wanna fight? I don't care, I'm the champion. I'll fight whoever they put in front of me.

But what I want in my heart is to fight the guy that the people want to see me fight."

Dricus Du Plessis on how many times he wants to fight

"Now, with some injuries, [I'm letting that] recover and taking a little break, But I want to fight two more times this year. For me, that would be ideal. We are entertaining people at the end of the day, That's part of our job."