Arman Tsarukyan believes Islam Makhachev is avoiding him

The rising UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan is on a steady rise; he will be facing Charles Oliveira on 12th April at the historic UFC 300 main card. The winner of this fight was expected to face Islam Makhachev next.

However, Oliveira or Tsarukyan will have to wait for a little longer as Makhachev wants to face Dustin Poirier next. Arman Tsarukyan thinks this is Islam Makhachev’s way of avoiding a fight with him and taking an easier challenger.

Nothing has been finalized yet; Islam Makhachev will be showing up in June. It will be interesting to see what the matchmakers conclude with. Arman Tsarukyan faced Islam Makhachev before, It was a competitive fight, and Tsarukyan secured many dominating moments.

However, Makhachev seems to be more interested in facing fresh new opponents.

Arman Tsarukyan on Islam Makhachev

In a recent interview with Morning Kombat, Arman Tsarukyan explained why he thinks Islam Makhachev is avoiding him.

“I feel like Islam wants to avoid us,” Tsarukyan said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “He feels like I’m going to win, and for him it’s better to fight Poirier than me because I am more dangerous for him.

I know wrestling, and maybe he can make more money with Dustin. Probably because of that, he’s interested. Anyway, for me, it doesn’t matter. I just focus on Charles Oliveira. After that fight, we’re going to talk”.

Islam Makhachev looks forward to fighting 3 times this year; matchmakers will have a tough time picking opponents for Makhachev as the lightweight division is filled with super-competitive contenders. Dustin Poirier has failed twice, once against Khabib Nurmagomedov and the second time against Charles Oliveira. It will be interesting to see how well Dustin Poirier utilizes a 3rd title shot opportunity.