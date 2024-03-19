Kamaru Usman believes Belal Muhammad should be next for Leon Edwards

© Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Belal Muhammad is having a difficult time positioning himself into the title fight picture. He was promised to be the next title challenger, but fans and MMA experts feel that the UFC is holding back for unknown reasons. Leon Edwards never thought Belal Muhammad was qualified enough to serve his role as the next title challenger.

But there are many people out there who think Belal Muhammad deserves the title shot; Kamaru Usman is one of them. Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad have unfinished business; their previous encounter was declared a ‘no contest’ because of an accidental eye poke.

A rematch is much-needed to have a proper outcome.

Kamaru Usman on the next welterweight title challenger

Recently on ESPN MMA, Kamaru Usman explained why Belal Muhammad should be next to fight Leon Edwards. “The only thing that makes sense right now is Belal Muhammad – because Belal has been there for a while, has been in that top 10, that top five,” Usman said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com.

“Who else makes sense? I think it’s going to take time to be able to build someone to challenge the champion”.

Kamaru Usman on his decline

“I never thought I’d be in this position, I never thought I would just have a body of work to the point where I can sit back a little bit and let things kind of unfold.

For a long time, I was like, ‘I need to get there and be that guy. I need to be champion.’ Now I’m in a position where I don’t have to. I definitely want to, but I’m taking time to just kind of see how things unfold because right now the welterweight division is kind of clouded and the middleweight division as well. … I’m just taking some time, letting some things heal and plotting my next move”.