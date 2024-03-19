Alexandre Pantoja reacts to Steve Erceg getting a title shot: “That guy is so lucky”

© Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja will be making his second title defense against the 10th ranked flyweight contender Steve Erceg on 4th May at UFC 301. The crowd’s reaction to this fight has been neutral; However, some people are still having a difficult time digesting why the UFC made such an unusual move.

Steve Erceg is a talented fighter who has achieved great success so far, but people are arguing that he hasn’t been tested enough against any of the top flyweight contenders to get a direct title shot as fighters don't usually get a shortcut to the top.

Alexandre Pantoja feels the same. However, he is not underestimating his opponent. He knows that he’s in for a challenge.

Alexandre Pantoja on Steve Erceg

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Alexandre Pantoja shared his thoughts on defending his belt against Steve Erceg.

“I didn’t expect it to be Steve Erceg, but it’s a good name, too,” Pantoja said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “That’s funny because if you watch my interviews, all the time I was talking about in the flyweight division, you can take someone from No.

10 and fight with the champion or the No. 1 contender, and it’s going to be a good matchup. In this division, all the guys are so good”.

Alexandre Pantoja explains why Steve Erceg is lucky

"I think that guy is so lucky because all these things happened.

He’s coming fresh for that fight because he didn’t fight the No. 8 or No. 6 or No. 4 like me, I needed to fight with all these guys, and I had a lot of wars with Manel Kape, Brandon Moreno, Brandon Royval, that gives me a lot of emotion.

I lost a couple of years of my life in those fights, and that guy Steve comes so fresh. He didn’t fight the guys at the top of the division. All the fighters in the flyweight division are very good. He has good boxing, good jiu-jitsu, it’s going to be very interesting for me”.