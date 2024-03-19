Daniel Cormier wants to see Islam Makhachev vs Dustin Poirier

© Carmen Mandato / getty Images

The UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev wants to defend his belt against Dustin Poirier. It is now up to the UFC matchmakers to make this fight happen. Makhachev looks forward to showing up in June. He knows that Dustin Poirier doesn’t deserve the title fight, and yet he’s willing to offer him the opportunity because of his recent knockout win against Benoit-Saint Denis and because he wants to face someone he hasn’t fought before.

Daniel Cormier is amongst the many people who are thrilled to hear about this match-up. He hopes the fight ends up materializing.

Daniel Cormier on Islam Makhachev vs Dustin Poirier

In a recent YouTube video, Daniel Cormier shared his thoughts on Islam Makhachev vs Dustin Poirier and explained why the fight should happen.

“Dana [White] came out a couple weeks ago and said that when he talked to Dustin [Poirier] after the fight (against Nurmagomedov), he said he was freaking out or it was Dustin or Conor [McGregor], one of them was freaking out because they said they never thought another man that can do that to them under Khabib,” Cormier said as quoted by mmafighting.com.

“Because of his strength and his control and the way that he manipulated you on the ground. I think Makhachev possesses a lot of those same types of qualities. Very similar when he gets you on the ground but because he’s a better striker, I feel he is even more dangerous than Khabib was during his prime”.

Daniel Cormier explains why Islam Makhachev vs Dustin Poirier is an ideal match up

“I feel like it makes sense because if you’re trying to build a star, that star has to go through the previous star, We saw it happen with Khabib with Conor McGregor.

We saw Dustin become a star after beating Conor McGregor. It feels like it makes the most sense because it feels like this is the way to help and further make Islam Makhachev a star”.