Tom Aspinall reflects on facing off Jon Jones: “I wasn’t there to be disrespectful”

© Tom Aspinall Official/ YouTube

Tom Aspinall finally got to square off against his dream opponent, Jon Jones. Both fighters were at the Arnold Sports Festival in Birmingham, England. Their face-off may have seemed to be a little intense, but Tom Aspinall wants the world to know that he wasn’t trying to disrespect Jon Jones by placing his hand on Jon Jones’ shoulder; it was nothing but a a gesture of friendliness.

Tom Aspinall really hopes to fight Jon Jones inside the octagon but feels the chances are very slim for that to happen. In the meantime, Tom Aspinall is ready to defend his belt against Curtis Blaydes.

Tom Aspinall on facing off Jon Jones

In an interview with JN Media, Tom Aspinall explained what it was like facing off Jon Jones.

“It was good,” Aspinall said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “We were at the same event so obviously it makes sense for me, we’ve got the interim champion and the undisputed champion at the same event.

But it’s a bit weird that there’s an undisputed champion and an interim champion, because undisputed means no one can dispute it, but if there’s another champion, I don’t know, it’s a little bit weird the way it works.

It was good, we had a little chat, it was all good. I think he thought I was putting a hand on his shoulder being disrespectful, but I wasn’t, I wasn’t there to be disrespectful. I was doing it in a friendly way.

I’m not going to cause more beef. I’m trying to fight the guy and take his belt, that’s what I want. I have no beef against the guy. To me it’s just friendly, nothing crazy”.

Tom Aspinall on fighting Jon Jones

“No, because I don’t think he’s going to fight me anyway, I’d be very, very surprised if me and Jon Jones ever stepped in the octagon together.

I’m trying to get the fight, but I’m not trying to get it realistically. I’m trying to have a bit of fun and see what he’s all about.