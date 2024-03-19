McGregor vs. UFC: Clash of Contracts and Controversy

© Stuart C. Wilson / Getty Images

Conor McGregor, former two-weight champion of the UFC, continues to find himself in a whirlwind of controversy. This week, he expressed his frustration at the delay in his return to the cage, accusing the UFC of changing the date and not having a clear plan for his fight.

His statements further fueled the already strained relationship with the organization and fueled a debate about who is really to blame for this situation. This saga has been going on for quite some time, and it seems that both the UFC and the fighter himself are fed up with this story.

Discontent of "Notorious"

In an interview with The Mac Life, McGregor expressed his dissatisfaction with the constant rescheduling of the fight. This led him to demotivation and a temporary interruption of training. However, this is already well known to everyone and the question is how honest is McGregor.

"I was hoping for a date in December, and then a date in January, but the date kept moving and that's when I lost interest and stopped training for a while. I didn't stop training completely, I just didn't train with full intensity and started drinking a little..

But I'll come back, I'll regroup, I'll do all the tests and I'll be ready to perform. The date will come and I'll be ready,'' McGregor told The Mac Life. Although lately there has been less and less talk about his announced match with Michael Chandler, the Irishman still hopes that the match will take place.

"Still holding hope for June 29. Lack of action on it, however, is now causing lack of enthusiasm," he said. "I need a decision soon. I am the most tested athlete under this new regime. Yet no date to fight." However, even if he doesn't make it to this match, McGregor has many options.

His popularity is still high and he is interesting to the audience, each of his matches sells a lot of PPV. Therefore, McGregor does not hide the possibility that he will have another boxing match, and this time his opponent would be one of the best boxers of all time, Manny Pacquiao.

"It's still there," McGregor said of the potential fight. "Could be December. The Saudi's are game changers in the market 100 per cent." McGregor's statements caused stormy reactions in the MMA community. Many fans expressed their solidarity with him, condemning the UFC for unprofessional behavior.

However, the question arises whether the Irishman is perhaps asking too much.

Michael Chandler on hold

At the center of this drama is Michael Chandler, McGregor's potential opponent. Chandler has not fought since November 2022 and is ready to fight "Notorious".

His situation is further aggravated by these delays, and his future in the UFC becomes increasingly uncertain. Although he had the opportunity to perform at one of the earlier UFC events, he is waiting for that big match against McGregor where he would surely earn a real fortune regardless of the outcome of the match.

So, in the case of this match, Chandler has a Win-Win position. If he succeeds in defeating McGregor, it will of course be a big step in his career, even though he has been fighting for a long time. "I'm ready to fight," Chandler said.

"I just want a date and I'll fight wherever they tell me."

Nate Diaz agrees with McGregor

Nate Diaz, a fighter who has also had issues with the UFC in the past, expressed solidarity with McGregor. He shared McGregor's statement on Twitter and recalled his own experiences with the organization.

"This was me years before Conor came here. They want you dead before you get out of those contracts. It's up to you to do something, no one will help you but yourself. Free Conor.' ', Diaz said, reminding him that today is St. Patrick's Day, which is a very important holiday for the Irish.

Diaz's support for McGregor further heated the atmosphere and led to a new round of accusations and blame between the fighters and the UFC.

Conor McGregor did not make a statement in support of Nate Diaz, but it is nice to see that the fighters agree when it comes to their common interest. There are certainly claims that the UFC does not pay its fighters enough and that the UFC makes huge money from them.

Two sides of the story

The UFC has so far not publicly commented on McGregor's allegations. As with any dispute, there are two sides to the story. Dana White made a couple of statements earlier, but it was mostly in support of McGregor.

But considering the temperament of the UFC president, we will soon get the other side of the story. McGregor and his sympathizers highlight the UFC's unprofessional behavior and lack of transparency in communication. They accuse the organization of deliberately delaying his fight in order to avoid financial losses should he lose.

This has happened before, but now the Irishman has gathered fighters on one side against the UFC. On the other hand, the UFC defends itself by stating that the dates of the fight were changed due to unforeseen circumstances, such as injuries and failures in negotiations.

The UFC previously pointed out that McGregor is known for his unpredictable behavior and that he himself contributed to the delays with his statements and behavior. No one could have predicted in 2018 or 2017 that there would be such a complex problem between UFC and their golden cock McGregor.