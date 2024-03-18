Colby Covington reacts to Jorge Masvidal vs Nate Diaz: “Should be in retirement home”

© Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Jorge Masvidal will be fighting against Nate Diaz on 1st June for a 10-round professional boxing match. Most fans and MMA experts were pleased to hear about this matchup. Sparing Colby Covington as he thinks both fighters made this decision because of their incapability of fighting in the UFC.

Nate Diaz has spoken about returning back to the UFC; perhaps after his fight with Jorge Masvidal, he could return. Nate has teased showing up at UFC Noche. As far as Masvidal is concerned, he claims to be ‘un-retired’ It will be interesting to see if he grows his career in boxing or falls back to his roots.

Colby Covington on Jorge Masvidal vs Nate Diaz

In a recent interview with Submission Radio, Colby Covington shared his thoughts on Jorge Masvidal vs Nate Diaz. “I mean, just two complete washouts of the UFC that are 40 years old should be in retirement homes,” Covington said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com.

“They’re going to go out there, these sloppy, old * dudes, like, they can’t perform in the UFC no more at this high elite level like me and at the top of the division. They both * got 10 seconds of fame in the UFC, you know, living off these fights from 10 years ago.

So, let them go do the thing. I mean, if the UFC is signing off on it, I’m all about whatever the UFC signs off on.

Colby Covington on Jorge Masvidal mentioning Chael Sonnen

“I could care less about Jorge. He needs to stop talking to my big brother Chael though.

Man, guys, that’s the real fight. Like, why is he talking to Chael? Everybody’s calling what I did to Jorge was the easiest fight of my life. I * smacked that little scrub around and * play with him. He’s my little * , little brother.

I mean, imagine my big brother, uncle Chael, the wrestling gangster, the biggest biceps in martial arts industry. Like, imagine if he got a hold of him. Chael would * squash Jorge like a little * bug”.