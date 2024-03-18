Marcin Tybura responds to Jairzinho Rozenstruik’s call out

© Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The 10th ranked UFC heavyweight contender Marcin Tybura secured one of his career best performances against Tai Tuivasa. Tybura successfully submitted Tai Tuivasa in the very first round, this win will allow him to seamlessly propel in the competitive heavyweight division.

MARCIN TYBURA PUTS TAI TUIVASA OUT COLD #UFCVegas88 pic.twitter.com/5YaQkJ0LGu — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) March 17, 2024

Jairzinho Rozenstruik showed interest in fighting Marcin Tybura, it is a potential fight that could take place in the near future.

Tybura isn’t strongly interested in fighting him next because Rozenstruik is lower in the rankings table. If the UFC asks him to fight Jairzinho Rozenstruik next, he won’t shy away from it. Tai Tuivasa has a lot to reflect on, it will be interesting to see the corrections he makes in his next fight.

Marcin Tybura on fighting Jairzinho Rozenstruik

During the recent post-fight press conference, Marcin Tybura shared his thoughts on fighting Jairzinho Rozenstruik next. “I kind of feel like I’ve always been a fighter who doesn’t reject fights, so if the UFC (wants it),” Tybura said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com.

“I’m not exactly one to respond, but if the UFC wants to do it, I will agree. But I’d rather have someone higher ranked”.

Marcin Tybura explains why owes Jairzinho Rozenstruik a match

“The thing is that I owe it a little bit to Jairzinho because our fight was scheduled a year ago or so, and I had to reschedule it, and then I pulled out from the fight because I had some health issues.

So that’s maybe the fight I will have to do. I didn’t bring any name because I really just wanted to focus on this one and get back in the win column, so right now I don’t have anyone in my mind, but anyone in the top 10 would be great. Right now it’s more like a celebration, and that’s it”.