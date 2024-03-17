Ian Machado Garry fires back at Colby Covington: “Women aren’t property”

© Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Colby Covington recently uploaded a video where he mentioned the conditions under which he would fight Ian Machado Garry. He called it the ‘3 stipulations’. Covington unloaded a few more irrelevant comments targeting Ian Machado Garry’s wife.

In response, Ian Machado Garry retaliated by uploading a video; he proposed a retirement challenge and explained how he looks forward to putting a full stop to Colby Covington’s career. The fight between the two will be a treat for all UFC fans; it will be very interesting to see if the matchmakers can make this fight happen before the year ends.

Ian Machado Garry responds to Colby Covington

In a recent Instagram video, Ian Machado Garry responded to Colby Covington’s challenge and offered him a challenge of his own.

“Colby ‘Chaos’ Covington, you’re in no position to tell me what I should be doing in life,” Garry said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “You’ll do as you’re told. You gave me three stipulations – all of which have nothing to do about fighting.

They were all talking about my wife. I don’t know how you were raised but women aren’t property and my wife definitely ain’t no trophy. You should be focusing on me. I’m the one who is in that Octagon with you.

I’m the one who’s going to punch a hole in your head. You’re not America’s favorite fighter. What you are is a peak under-performer. You’re the only person in UFC history to lose three world title fights, and you haven’t got a single win against anybody in the top 15 right now”.

Ian Machado Garry’s challenge to Colby Covington

“I challenge you to an ‘I Quit’ match, where one of us has to say, ‘I quit.’ And whoever says the words, ‘I quit,’ has to retire, gloves off, center of the Octagon.

Sayonara, my friend. I’m going to be the final chapter in your legacy of failure. I am going to rid the UFC of Colby Covington for good and I’m going to make MMA great again”.