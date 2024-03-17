Jose Aldo breaks out of retirement, will return at UFC 301

© Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

The former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo made a stern decision to leave UFC in 2022. He left the UFC to start his career in boxing. After a few professional bouts, he will now return back for the iconic UFC 301 event scheduled to take place on 4th May.

Jose Aldo will fight the rising bantamweight contender Jonathan Martinez. Merab Dvalishvili last faced Jose Aldo and claimed a unanimous decision win. Prior to that, Jose Aldo was on a terrific 3-match winning streak. Aldo kept fighting at both featherweight and bantamweight.

The time taken away from the sport may play a pivotal role in his journey ahead. Jose Aldo’s fans are very pleased to see him making a return after a 2-year break and are hoping for him to see him reclaim his featherweight belt.

Jose Aldo is 37 years old; since he has made the commitment to show up for a comeback fight, it would be fair to assume that he will stick around for a long time.

UFC 301 fight card

Here’s what the UFC 301 card looks like so far:

Alexandre Pantoja vs Stephen Erceg (Flyweight title fight)

Jose Aldo vs Jonathan Martinez

Caio Borralho vs Paul Craig

Vitor Petrino vs Anthony Smith

Makhmud Muradov vs Michel Pereira

Drakkar Klose vs Joaquim Silva

Kevin Borjas vs Alessandro Costa

Dione Barbosa vs Ernesta Kareckaite

Joanderson Brito vs Jack Shore

Elves Brener vs Myktybek Orolbai

William Gomis vs Jean Silva

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs Iasmin Lucindo

Many more fights could be added to this card; it will be interesting to see what the final card looks like.

A significant moment for all Brazilian fans as they will get to witness thrilling matches on 4th May at the Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.