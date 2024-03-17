Umar Nurmagomedov believes Cory Sandhagen is tougher than Sean O'Malley

© Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Umar Nurmagomedov is keenly waiting to fight Cory Sandhagen because he thinks it's a challenging fight. Interestingly, Umar Nurmagomedov believes Cory Sandhagen is better than Sean O'Malley. He justified his statement by highlighting how Sean O'Malley's wrestling skills aren't up to the point.

A win against Sandhagen could allow Umar Nurmagmedov to get a title shot; both fighters have agreed to fight each other. Umar Nurmagomedov suggested fighting Cory Sandhagen on the same card as Islam Makhachev in June. It is now up to the UFC matchmakers to officially make it happen.

Umar Nurmagomedov on fighting Cory Sandhagen

In a recent interview with ESPN, Umar Nurmagomedov explained why he thinks Cory Sandhagen is better than Sean O'Malley. "I think one of the hard fights in my division, it' Cory," Nurmagomedov said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com.

"Nobody fights like Cory. He's talented, he has very good technique, and I like this. It's big challenge for me. I want to fight – if I will choose, of course I want to fight with Cory, and I hope to soon because I want to begin my training camp.

… Yes, I think it's more hard than even O'Malley because Cory, it's very difficult. His IQ is very high level I think."

Umar Nurmagomedov on Sean O'Malley'sO'Malley's wrestling

"When I saw his fight with Petr Yan and Petr Yan take him down, I understand he's not high-level wrestler and he don't have some defense, I think it's going to be very difficult to learn.

If you want to wrestle from a high level, couple years, you need this." Sean O'Malley mentioned defending his belt against Cory Sandhagen. The chances for that fight to happen next are quite low as O'Malley will either face Merab Dvalishvili or Ilia Topuria next.