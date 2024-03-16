Gilbert Burns hopes to become the welterweight champion: “The dream is still alive”

© Suhaimi Abdullah/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Gilbert Burns is not giving up the idea of fighting for the prestigious UFC welterweight belt. A win against Belal Muhammad would have secured him a title shot, but he fell short and is now stuck on a 2-match losing streak.

However, Gilbert Burns’ desire is stronger than his excuses; he looks forward to getting a title shot. Gilbert Burns needs 2-3 significant wins to get considered as the next title challenger. The recent knockout loss against Jack Della Maddalena may slow his way to the top, but with desire, discipline and determination, one can surpass almost any hurdle in life.

Jack Della escapes danger n KO'd da shit out of Gilbert Burns pic.twitter.com/wqdsd5bdeI — RJ (@RJ65721383) March 10, 2024

Gilbert Burns on getting a title shot

In a recent YouTube video, Gilbert Burns shared his thoughts on fighting for the welterweight belt.

“I’m 37, I’m not getting any younger, but I do believe I have everything I need to become a champion,” Burns said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “Concerning the footwork, the defense, technical stuff, combos.

I was throwing a lot of single shots, but I’m still there. I’m still alive in the division. I know can beat so many guys. The dream is still alive. I still want to become a champion. It’s not just a dream, it’s my goal.

Guess what? I’m going to work very hard for that. For sure a little clean-up, little things I need to do technically, mentally, physically. We always need to improve”.

Gilbert Burns on Jack Della Maddalena’s injury

“He broke his arm maybe from the first or second kick that I threw, and the guy didn’t show it, man, so much respect.

I’m a bigger fan now already of Jack. I already liked the guy, I liked his style, I like that he goes forward, tried to finish the fight. After that performance, I’m more than a fan. I think he deserves it. Man, no excuses at all”.