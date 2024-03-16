UFC 301: Alexandre Pantoja set to defend his belt against Steve Ecreg

© Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja will make his 2nd title defense against the 10th ranked flyweight contender Steve Ecreg. Fans and MMA experts are awestruck upon hearing this unusual matchup because they were under the impression of seeing Pantoja fighting someone from the top 3.

It is one of the most unusual matchups but that’s what makes the fight interesting to watch. This fight will be featured as the main event for UFC 301, scheduled to take place on 4th May at Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

It will be very interesting to see if Steve Ecreg can fruitfully use this golden opportunity. Ecreg has a professional MMA record of 12-1. Six of those victories came via submissions, which indicates how spectators will get to witness a combination of striking and grappling.

Alexandre Pantoja on fighting Steve Ecreg

Recently on the UFC Fight Pass show, Alexandre Pantoja shared his thoughts on defending his belt against Steve Ecreg. “He’s a tough opponent,” Pantoja said, as quoted by mmafighting.com.

“He’s tougher than Royval and Moreno for me, because he comes from down the rankings and he has nothing to lose. He’s ranked No. 10 and is fresh in the division. The thing in my favor is that I’m more experienced in fighting, and that will be used by me in the octagon.

I can’t make mistakes or underestimate him because he hits hard”. Brandon Rovyal will be pretty upset to hear about this fight announcement because he was eagerly waiting to secure an immediate rematch with Alexandre Pantoja.

People were expecting to see Mohammad Mokaev to be the next title challenger. He may now end up fighting Brandon Rovyal next. Steve Ecreg is undefeated in the UFC; in almost a month, we will find out if Alexandre Pantoja disrupts that record.