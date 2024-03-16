Conor McGregor speaks about his delayed return: “It keeps getting pushed back”

© Steve Marcus / Getty Images

Conor McGregor’s comeback announcement ballooned into something very exciting for fans worldwide, but in no time, Dana White popped the excitement away by stating that McGregor won’t be returning in June, as he publicly disclosed.

Conor McGregor is expected to face Michael Chandler in his comeback fight. According to Dana White, McGregor could make a comeback in the fall of 2024, somewhere between September and December. Conor McGregor strongly feels the frustration and has also lost interest in training sessions because of uncertain dates.

However, McGregor trains every now and then and is hoping to make a comeback soon.

Conor McGregor on his return

In a recent interview, Conor McGregor addressed his frustration linked with delays and explained how he looks forward to making a return.

“I’m wrapping up this tour, I’ve got St. Patrick’s Day festivities going, and then I’m going to get back and regroup,” McGregor said as quoted by mmafighting.com. “I’m going to test myself physical-wise on the treadmill and do the round test and go about the McGregor Fast way, and get myself right back.

“I had a camp in Cannes, the south of France, I had a camp in Dubai, world champions training with me where I was hoping for a December date, then a January date, then it keeps getting pushed back, then I lose interest and stop training for a while.

Not stop training, I’m always training, but stop full training and [start] drinking a little bit. So I’m going to go back, regroup, get full tested, and get ready to rock. The date’s going to come and then I’ll be ready to rock”.

After fighting Michael Chandler, McGregor looks forward to facing Nate Diaz for the highly-anticipated trilogy. Perhaps once Conor McGregor makes a comeback he will hang around for a long time.