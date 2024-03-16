Bo Nickal responds to criticism received for featuring in the UFC 300 main card

© Steve Marcus / Getty Images

The rising UFC middleweight contender Bo Nickal is least concerned with naysayers justifying how he does not deserve to fight on the historic UFC 300 main card. Bo Nickal will be fighting Cory Brundage on the 13th of April.

On the flip side, Bo Nickal has fans and followers who are delighted to see him securing a noteworthy milestone. It is worth knowing that Bo Nickal has finished all of his opponents within 3 minutes. Nickel has a professional MMA record of 5-0.

He’s currently undefeated, and it will be very interesting to see if he maintains his unbelievable finish rate.

Bo Nickal opens up about UFC 300 main card situation pic.twitter.com/k1klFwwU0d — betr (@betr) March 15, 2024

Bo Nickal on the criticism received

In a recent YouTube video, Bo Nickal shared his thoughts on the criticism received for featuring in the UFC 300 main event.

“I don’t get paid any more or less,” Nickal said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “It doesn’t affect me. At the end of the day, the decision was made because I probably sell more. More people want to see me.

Why would they put me there? Because more people want to see me. At the end of the day, the most watched spot is the end of the prelims. So if they wanted more people to see me, they would’ve put me at the end of the prelims.

But the reality is that they want to sell more pay-per-views, so they put me on the pay-per-view. So it’s like, it doesn’t affect me. I get paid the same and I would rather go to bed and have a good night sleep then be up mad late and potentially not get my In-And-Out Burger.

It’s all good. It’s not a big deal. All these people are pressed about it. I literally couldn’t care less. … It has literally nothing to do with my opinion, it’s the UFC’s decision”.