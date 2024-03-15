Colby Covington reveals on what conditions he will fight Ian Machado Garry

© David Becker / Getty Images

Colby Covington never fails to cross his limits when it comes to trash-talking. He came up with another wave of disrespectful things to say about Ian Machado Garry and his wife. Covington recently uploaded a video on Twitter and mentioned the ‘3 stipulations’ under which he will consider fighting Ian Machado Gary.

From a matchmaking perspective, it will turn out to be one of the most thrilling welterweight fights of all time.

The chances are high for Ian Machado Garry and Colby Covington to face each other next. Machado Garry has been looking for the opportunity to fight him as he wants to give Colby Covington a lesson and make him pay for all the irrelevant things he said.

Colby Covington on fighting Ian Machado Garry

In a recent interview with Submission Radio, Colby Covington spoke about fighting Ian Machado Garry. “Tell me why I should waste my time with you guys,” Covington said, as quoted by mmafighting.com.

“Why should I come out and even give you guys an opportunity at facing the biggest star in this division? The guy that it doesn’t matter who he fights, he’s gonna have the most eyeballs on him. Why is it worth my time? I don’t see seriousness out of you guys.

I don’t see you as potential threats and someone that I want to do business with. You guys aren’t dependable. Obviously, Layla wears the pants in this relationship. Ian’s a little kid. She’s the one that’s running his social media she’s the one that her lawyer is running his whole life.

I just want her to get on her hands and knees where she’s used to being and beg for it. If she does that, then we can get down to business. It’s inevitable that I will smack the * out of him and change him from an Irishman to some other ethnicity when I’m done with him,”