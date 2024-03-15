Kamaru Usman believes there was nothing 'special' about Khamzat Chimaev

© Carmen Mandato / Getty Images

One of the most iconic welterweight clashes witnessed in the UFC was between Kamaru Usman and Khamzat Chimaev. Almost every MMA enthusiast was looking forward to that fight. Usman served as a last-minute replacement as Paulo Costa pulled out because of an elbow injury.

Khamzat Chimaev won the fight via majority decision; Kamaru Usman believes if the match was scheduled for 5 rounds, the outcome would have been different. Usman found nothing special about Chimaev; he thinks he lost the match because he lacked self-belief.

Kamaru Usman vs Khamzat Chimaev UFC 294. What a fight! Congratulations to win Khamzat Chimaev by decision. Well done to Kamaru Usman taking the fight on a 2 weeks notice. 29-27, 29-27, 28-28. pic.twitter.com/yg7gRAbBjd — Fadi CFC (@FadiYahia9) October 21, 2023

Fans and MMA experts were hoping to see an explosive fight, but the reality did not match their expectations.

Both fighters showcased a controlled performance; during the course of 3 rounds, there were explosive moments, but it wasn't as aggressive as people were hoping for it to be.

Kamaru Usman reflects on his fight with Khamzat Chimaev

Recently, on the podcast Pound 4 Pound, Kamaru Usman explained why he thought there was nothing special about Khamzat Chimaev.

"You get in those type of fights and those positions to where you build something up in your mind and in your head," Usman said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. "And everyone's now – especially now in this machine of the UFC, of MMA – you build him up in your head.

Then you get in there and you go, 'That wasn't special.' There was nothing different that I haven't seen. Had I given it a little bit more, had I have given myself a little bit more credit, that would have turned out totally different."

Kamaru Usman on doubting himself

"We get out there, and right away he takes a shot, and I'm just like, 'Oh, * ,' He's a little bigger than I thought, but nothing special.

He's on top and I'm like, 'These strikes don't really hurt. Nothing special.' Then I got up to my feet, and it was the first punch I hit him with, I'm like, 'Oh, OK. I can do this.' But it was after the end of the fight, it was just in my head saying, 'Why? Why did I doubt myself.

Don't do that again."

