Umar Nurmagomedov sheds some light on fighting Cory Sadhagen next

The rising UFC bantamweight contender Umar Nurmagomedov is ready to elevate his career and reach the top tier. Umar Nurmagomedov eyes a fight with Cory Sadhagen as he believes a win will allow him to claim a title shot. Umar Nurmagomedov thinks the fight will take place in June.

Interestingly, Islam Makhachev is also expected to show up in June. It would be a perfect opportunity for both fighters to feature in the same card. Cory Sandhagen is more than ready to fight him. It will be interesting to see what the UFC concludes with.

Umar Nurmagomedov on fighting Cory Sandhagen

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Umar Nurmagomedov revealed some details about his potential fight with Cory Sandhagen. “We’re just talking about this fight right now with UFC,” Nurmagomedov said, as quoted by mmafighting.com.

“My manager is talking about this fight [with the UFC], and we’re just talking about the date. I think June, maybe [June] 8, maybe [June 29], maybe some different date, it doesn’t matter to me. Any time I can fight.

It’s up to the UFC. I hope nothing is going to happen [to this fight]. I hope I will fight with Cory, and Cory talked about this, I talked about this, the UFC talked about this before my fight with the debut guy Bekzat Almakhan.

Just waiting when they are going to stay in contact, when they’re going to choose date”.

Umar Nurmagomedov on fighting on the same card as Islam Makhachev

“Of course, I want to share a card with Islam, He’s my big brother, and it’s going to be very good, the team is going to be close.If it’s not main [event], I want to fight five rounds.

Because if my next fight is going to be for the title, I have to check myself and fight for five rounds. But anything different, it doesn’t matter. I want to fight five rounds. We’re going to see. For me, it doesn’t matter”.