Arman Tsarukyan recognizes Charles Oliveira's strength: "He has some tricks"

© Carmen Mandato / Getty Images

The historic UFC 300 event is right around the corner, and Arman Tsarukyan will be fighting Charles Oliveira on the main card. The winner of this fight could most likely get an opportunity to fight the lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

Charles Oliveira outplayed the top lightweight contenders in explosive style. He finished Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier, Beneil Dariush and Michael Chandler as no one has ever before and will now face Arman Tsarukyan who is hungry for a win.

Tsarukyan analyzed Charles Oliveira's fighting style. Tsarukyan understands how Oliveira pressurizes his opponents with his grappling skills. Apart from that, Tsarukyan believes there's nothing special about Charles Oliveira's fighting style.

Arman Tsarukyan on Charles Oliveira strength

In a recent interview with Red Corner MMA, Arman Tsarukyan shared his thoughts on Charles Oliveira's submission skills. "Charles is good at one thing: taking his opponent's back and choking him out from that position," Tsarukyan said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com.

"He has long limbs, so he's good at taking the back, locking the triangle and finishing the submission. But overall, he's nothing special."

Arman Tsarukyan on his preparation

"Yes, he has some tricks when pulling guard, but nothing extraordinary, he's got a great back-mount game where he chokes everybody out.

This morning, we worked on these types of situations – what I should do if I get caught in that position. We're working on it, but we shouldn't let this happen in the fight." Islam Makhachev's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, pitched the idea of Islam Makhachev vs Dustin Poirier for June.

It will be interesting to see if UFC gives Dustin Poirier one more shot at the title. For now, Arman Tsarukyan, Charles Oliveira, Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier are lined up, only one amongst them will get to face the lightweight champion. After 13th April, we will find who turns out to be the next title challenger.