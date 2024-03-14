Sean O’Malley reacts to Ilia Topuira declining his offer to fight

© Angel Martinez / Getty Images

Sean O’Malley has mentioned Ilia Topuria’s name quite a few times, he seems to be eagerly waiting to face him next. Topuria replied to Sean O’Malley’s call out by tweeting the following:

Suga, congrats.. Was a beautiful performance! There is a fight chasing you with Merab.. Get that done first . — Ilia Topuria (@Topuriailia) March 10, 2024

Sean O’Malley is not pleased to see Ilia Topuria suggesting him to fight Merab Dvalishvili next.

Fans and MMA experts are having a difficult time understanding Ilia Topuria’s motives because he has declined a fight with almost every contender. After claiming a win against Alexander Volkanovski, he ended up calling out Conor McGregor.

Sean O’Malley on Ilia Topuria’s response

Recently on The MMA Hour, Sean O’Malley shared his thoughts on Ilia Topuria declining his offer to fight next. “Ilia, this guy’s acting like he’s running the show like ‘no, you sit down and wait,’” O’Malley said, as quoted by mmafighting.com.

“The UFC’s going to decide, buddy. This guy’s acting like he gets the call, he wants me to fight Merab. I have more title defenses so he’s talking out of his mouth a little bit too much. But at the end of the day, it’s going to be what uncle Dana [White], uncle Hunter [Campbell], it’s going to be whatever they want.

I’m open for whatever. I’ve been very vocal since I’ve been in the UFC, my goal is to get the massive fights. That’s what I want and that’s the reason behind that callout”.

Sean O’Malley on fighting Merab Dvalishvili next

“I definitely think a Merab fight would be pretty big, he’s on a 10 fight win streak.

He was kind of known for being boring, boring, boring and now he’s popular for being boring. It’s kind of a weird way to get popular but he did it, which is impressive. I think that fight can be marketed well. 10 fight win streak, I knocked out his cousin [Aljamain Sterling] and it’s all good”.